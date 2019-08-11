West Fork police chase ends in crash

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFTA) — A police pursuit in West Fork ended in a car crash on Saturday.

Police say a vehicle fled from an Arkansas Game and Fish officer in West Fork and subsequently struck a parked car on Maple Street.

The suspect continued south on Maple Street, where a West Fork police officer intercepted the car as it left the roadway crossing White Street.

The chase ended on Wheeler Street when the suspect wrecked the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Waldron.

The suspect was transported to Washington Regional Hospital to be checked for injury. Police say he will be booked into the Washington County Jail.