West Fork police search for man who escaped police custody

The West Fork Police Department is searching for a man who escaped from police custody following a traffic stop.

Robert Kenneth Barber, Jr. was last seen this morning around 9 a.m. on Smith Street, according to West Fork Public Information Officer Tyler Underwood.

Underwood says that he should be considered armed and dangerous due to a violent criminal history. Officers advise residents to not approach Barber if they see him.

Please call 911 or the non-emergency line at West Fork Police Department at 479-839-2300.