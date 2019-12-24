West Fork woman arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman was arrested after officers found dogs living in filthy conditions.

Rachael Parrish, 38, is facing 20 counts of cruelty to animals, three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and theft of property.

Officers were called to West Fork for an animal complaint. When officers arrived, they smelt urine and feces coming from inside the house.

When officers made contact with Parrish, she stated she runs an animal rescue called Deepwoods Rescue. Police say that two dogs were tied up and one was on a short chain.

Officers were let in the house and observed no water or food bowls for any dogs, dogs jumping and fighting with each other and dogs that were losing hair and underweight.

Police went to a shelter to discuss getting room for some of Parrish’s dogs. The veterinarian at the clinic said Parrish brought two dogs last week that died from lack of food and water.

The vet said that a boxer and a husky died in the same week after suffering from lack of water.

The Animal League of Washington County said that 44 dogs total were rescued from the property.

Parrish is being held in the Washington County Detention Center. Her next court appearance will be on January 24.