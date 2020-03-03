What happens to the delegates after Presidential candidate drops out?

NORTHWEST ARK. (KFTA) — Three candidates pulling out in the midst of early voting.

Now if you lived in Michigan you could request to re-cast your absentee ballot but in Arkansas, that is not the case. Once you cast your ballot it’s a done deal.​ Political science professor Andrew Dowdle at the University of Arkansas said that’s just one of the risks you take when voting early.​

Senator Amy Klobuchar making the announcement Monday to end her bid for president.

The Minnesota senator was set to appear in Fayetteville Tuesday for a campaign rally.​ Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race on Sunday.​ The former mayor had a big loss in the south Carolina primary and Tom Steyer dropped out of the race Saturday.​

Dowdle said it isn’t rare in primary elections for candidates drop out if they aren’t doing as well as expected, or money starts to run out.

However, these candidates can still win some delegates as long as they meet the 15% threshold.​Arkansas has 31 pledged delegates up for grabs tomorrow.​

​Dowdle said, “When a candidate drops out they can ask people to vote for certain candidates saying that they support them but those delegates can really vote for whoever they want at that point and are pretty much not bound at that point.”​

Dowdle said it’s important for voters to stay up to date on the race because all of those names will show up on the ballot and you want to make sure you vote for a candidate who is still in the race.