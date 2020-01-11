What to do when a tornado warning appears in your area

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — When severe weather hits, people need to be prepared to act fast and with purpose.

“First thing we need to do is get inside,” said Jeremy Ashley, a Battalion Chief for the Fayetteville Fire Dept. “Do not stay outside.”

While it’s impossible to be 100% free from harm during a tornado, Ashley said location can help increase one’s chances.

“You wanna get as close to the middle of your house as possible,” Ashley said. “You wanna be on the ground level or below. If you’ve got a basement, we want you in the basement.”

Folks who don’t have a safe place to ride out the storm have options available to them, including a plethora of public shelters. The Greenland School District used government grant money to pay for three public shelters on its property.

“When the warnings come up, all three campuses here have storm shelters,” said Principal Alan Barton.

The trio of shelters, located in the elementary, middle and high schools, are open to everyone, Barton said.

“If we are here for a long period of time, we have pantries where we can offer some snacks and some water to keep everybody at ease,” Barton said.

For those staying home, Ashley said to put as much between them and the storm as possible.

“You’ll wanna make sure that you’re covered up,” Ashley said. “If you’ve got blankets or pillows or a mattress,something to protect yourself from flying debris.”

Perhaps the most important step is to stay updated on weather changes.

“There’s apps, from phone apps to TV,” Ashley said. “Just make sure you’re paying attention to the weather.”