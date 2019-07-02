What to expect on Beaver Lake July 4

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Army Corps of Engineers wants you to be safe at Beaver Lake this Fourth of July holiday week.

Chief Park Ranger Landon Thurman says water at Beaver Lake will be high for most of the summer after heavy rainfall this spring.

He says it’s critical that everyone who visits the lake knows how to swim, and wears a life jacket even if you’re not expecting to be in the water.

All campsites this week are completely booked, and the corps is expecting big crowds.

“We have all hands on deck, so all of our rangers are out patrolling. We make our rounds through the campground, making sure everybody’s being safe, following the rules. We also have boats out there on the water making sure people are following the boating laws,” Thurman said.

Fireworks are not allowed on any corps of engineer-owned land.

Beaver Lake closures

Horseshoe Bend Campground – 65 campsites closed, 1 swim beach closed due to high water.

Hickory Creek Campground – 35 campsites closed, 1 swim beach closed due to high water.

Rocky Branch Campground – 17 campsites closed.

Lost Bridge South Campground – 13 campsites closed, 1 swim beach closed due to high water.

Dam Site Lake Campground- 11 campsites closed.

Lost Bridge North Campground – 1 campsite closed.

Indian Creek – 1 campsite closed.