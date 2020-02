FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Bentonville man and a Fayetteville woman were sentenced to more than 10 years combined for their roles in trafficking methamphetamine.

Matthew Barnes, 29, of Bentonville will serve over 6 years behind bars and Sonia Werline, 24, of Fayetteville will serve more than 4. Both will have 3 years of supervision upon their release.