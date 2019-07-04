What to look out for when traveling this Fourth of July

NORTHWEST, ARKANSAS (KFTA) — July 3, is considered to be the busiest travel day of the summer, according to the American Automobile Association (Triple A).

Triple A estimated more than 41 million vehicles will hit the road this holiday weekend.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said to be extra aware of the vehicles around you, especially when driving on July 4th

ARDOT Spokesman Danny Straessle said he encourages all travelers to take their time and watch out for the unexpected.

A lot of different factors play into this particular holiday weekend and it pays off to take advantage of I Drive Arkansas this week, Straessle said.

There he said you can find ways around accidents and work zone backups on interstates.

“With the increase traffic typically you do see an increase in accidents, unfortunately because of all the vehicles that are on the road for the extended holiday weekend,” he said.