Where to donate blood in NWA

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. Shortfalls in donations can cause delays in essential medical care for patients like 12-year-old Dagan Hawkins.

Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Bentonville:

1/20/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Fire and Police, 800 Southwest A Street

1/23/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bentonville Plaza, 609 SW 8th Street

2/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Walmart Home Office, 702 SW 8th Street

Rogers:

1/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Camp War Eagle, 2609 Storage Parkway Rd

1/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., J.B. Hunt Tower, 5100 West JB Hunt Drive

1/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Walmart, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Boulevard

1/30/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Country Club Plaza, 4204 South Pinnacle Hills Parkway

2/3/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rogers City Hall, 301 West Chestnut

2/12/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kellogg, 3300 Market St, Suite 300



Jasper:

1/23/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jasper High School, 600 School Street

Farmington:

2/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bob Folsom Elementary, 12327 North Highway 170

Fayetteville:

1/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W Dickson St

1/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., University of Arkansas, 1106 West Maple Street

2/3/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Colton’s Restaurant, 642 East Millsap Drive

2/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., University of Arkansas, University of Arkansas – Arkansas Union – 5th Floor Verizon Ballroom, 435 North Garland Avenue

2/7/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fayetteville Auto Park, 1418 West Showroom Drive

How to donate blood:

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.