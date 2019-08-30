Where to find free shuttle rides and cheap parking for Razorback game day

Parking is typically an issue on Razorback game days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Parking is typically an issue on Razorback game days.

To help with the issue as Razorbacks kickoff the season Saturday, Aug. 30 against Portland State University, cheap parking and free shuttle rides are being offered.

Parking

The Spring Street Municipal Parking Deck will have first-come, first-served parking beginning at 10:30 a.m. for $5. This is cash only. Vehicles must be vacated by 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.

The parking deck is on West Spring Street between North West Avenue and North School Avenue, which is behind the Walton Arts Center.

Also, more than 1,600 additional parking spaces are available throughout the Dickson Street area. Hourly and daily rates are offered.

Parking is also offered at several residences around the UA campus. Costs vary.

Shuttle

University shuttles will be available during the game. Shuttle rides are free and available beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the stadium is cleared.

Here is a shuttle map.

Rides are available from Gate 1 at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to Dickson Street.

Shuttle rides may take 20 minutes or more depending on traffic.





