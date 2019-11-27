Where to get a meal for Thanksgiving

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Many people in the area are getting excited for a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday (November 28). But some families will need a little extra help getting food.

7Hills Homeless Center will be serving a Thanksgiving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its day center located at 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

Look below for other places hosting meals.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday, November 27

American Legion Post 27, 11:00am

1195 S Curtis Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Thursday, November 28

7hills Day Center, 11:30am to 1:00pm

1832 S School Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Salvation Army & Genesis Church, 11:00am to 2:00pm

@Genesis: 205 MLK Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Samaritan Community Center, 10:30am to 12:30pm

1300 N Thompson Ave, Springdale, AR 72764

***

BENTON COUNTY

Thursday, November 28

Salvation Army of Bentonville, 11:00am to 2:00pm

3305 SW 1st St Bentonville, AR 72712

Centerton City Hall, 11:00am to 1:00pm

290 N Main St, Centerton, AR 72719

Living Waters United Methodist Church, 11:00am to 1:00pm

424 N Main St, Centerton, AR 72719

First United Methodist Church, 12:00pm

307 W Elm St, Rogers, AR 72756

