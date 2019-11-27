Where to get a meal for Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Many people in the area are getting excited for a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday (November 28). But some families will need a little extra help getting food.
7Hills Homeless Center will be serving a Thanksgiving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its day center located at 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville.
Look below for other places hosting meals.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Wednesday, November 27
American Legion Post 27, 11:00am
1195 S Curtis Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Thursday, November 28
7hills Day Center, 11:30am to 1:00pm
1832 S School Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Salvation Army & Genesis Church, 11:00am to 2:00pm
@Genesis: 205 MLK Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Samaritan Community Center, 10:30am to 12:30pm
1300 N Thompson Ave, Springdale, AR 72764
***
BENTON COUNTY
Thursday, November 28
Salvation Army of Bentonville, 11:00am to 2:00pm
3305 SW 1st St Bentonville, AR 72712
Centerton City Hall, 11:00am to 1:00pm
290 N Main St, Centerton, AR 72719
Living Waters United Methodist Church, 11:00am to 1:00pm
424 N Main St, Centerton, AR 72719
First United Methodist Church, 12:00pm
307 W Elm St, Rogers, AR 72756