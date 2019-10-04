Where to get taco deals for National Taco Day

It’s National Taco Day!

During 2018, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos, according to National Taco Day statistics. It’s estimated that to be 775 million pounds, or equal to the weight of two Empire State Buildings.

Here’s where to find some great deals:

Burger King

For a limited time at participating locations, Burger King is selling crunchy tacos for only $1.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Even though there’s not a specific deal for National Taco Day, you can sign up for Chipotle Rewards here and after your first $5 purchase, you get a free chips and gauc reward.

Chuy’s

Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1, limit two per person, and $1 floaters. Or, you can dress like a taco and visit any location on Friday to earn a free entree of your choice, redeemable the same day.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

On Friday, the company will offer reward program members a free select taco with a taco purchase. Click here to sign up.

On The Border

The Tex-Mex restaurant is celebrating with endless tacos for just $8.99!

Qdoba

On National Taco Day, earn double rewards points when you place an order in-store or online. Whether you order an entrée or create a taco, you’ll get rewarded!

Taco Bell

The chain is celebrating with an exclusive $5 National Taco Day Gift Set. You can get four tacos – two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos is donating $1 of every Trailer Park sold to the Make-A-Wish Foundation! You can also enjoy all-day Happy Hour specials.