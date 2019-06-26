Where to watch fireworks on Fourth of July

There will be many events happening around Northwest Arkansas for the Fourth of July.

Here is a list of events happening around the area:

Bentonville Parks and Recreation invites the community to attend An Evening at Orchards Park-Bentonville’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration, Thursday, at 1100 NE John Deshields Boulevard.

Music begins at 7:00 pm with the band, Dial Up! followed by the Arkansas Winds Orchestra.

At approximately 9:30 pm, the largest fireworks show in Northwest Arkansas will take place.

The event is free to the public. Concessions will be available and patrons are welcome to bring their own coolers to the event, however, alcoholic beverages will be prohibited. Parking will be located throughout Memorial Park. Handicap parking will be located in the parking lot located next to the entrance of Orchards Park with shuttles available to transport those needing assistance to the main stage.

It is recommended that patrons arrive early as some streets will be temporarily closed around 8:00 pm. Personal fireworks are prohibited at this event.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to Friday, July 5th.

The Melvin Ford Aquatic Center’s special swim day is on July 4th, it’s free from noon to 7 p.m.

For additional information, please contact Bentonville Parks and Recreation or call 479-464-7275.

**************

Northwest Arkansas’ only patriotic celebration featuring a full symphony orchestra, fireworks and a family fun festival at the Walmart AMP. Fireworks Spectacular – An American Salute is supported by Walmart/Sam’s Club.

Celebrate the holiday with the whole family starting with balloon artists, face painters, airbrush portrait artists, superhero pictures, lawn games and a S’mores Station. Family fun festival activities will take place from 5-8 pm in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP.

Gates open at 6 pm, and Fireworks Spectacular – An American Salute will start at 7:30. The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) under the direction of Paul Haas will perform a patriotic pops concert that celebrates the beauty of America and honors those who serve in our nation’s armed forces. Fireworks, sponsored by the city of Rogers, will end the show.

Tickets range from $3 to $35 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center or Walmart AMP Box Office in Fayetteville, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. You can also purchase tickets on the WAC Tickets app. Ticket prices will increase by $2 at the gate on July 4.

Event Schedule:

5-8 pm Free family fun in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP

6 pm Walmart AMP gates open

7:30 pm Music starts at 7:30 pm

9:15 pm Fireworks

***

BELLA VISTA: The City of Bella Vista’s annual fireworks display, sponsored by the City of Bella Vista and Discover Bella Vista, will be held just after dark on Wednesday, July 3 at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road.

The display is open to the public, and Bella Vista Police will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m.

Parking is not allowed in the city streets rights-of-way, and drivers should obey all no parking signs in the area.

By city ordinance, fireworks are allowed to be set off from 6 p.m. to midnight July 3 through July 5 on private property with the property owner’s consent, as long as there is no active burn ban in the city.

No fireworks attached to a stick, such as bottle rockets, are allowed. Use safety and common sense while discharging fireworks, be courteous and respectful to your neighbors and pick up all trash afterward.

Fireworks are allowed by state law to be sold in the city with proper city permitting from June 20 through July 11.

**

The 13th Annual Bella Vista 4th of July Patriot Parade will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in the Sugar Creek Shopping Center. The ECHO (Ecumenical) Church Orchestra starts playing at 9:00 a.m. as people arrive to set up their chairs. The Pre-Parade Entertainment begins at 9:30 a.m. (See attachment in next e-mail). U.S. Senator John Boozman will be the keynote speaker.

Fairfield Bay

Thursday, July 4th Fairfield Bay is known for its patriotism, and nothing says “God Bless the USA” quite like a good old-fashioned parade, complete with floats, music, fun, and our nation’s colors on proud display. Driving into town through our spectacular, flag lined main street will give you goosebumps, and the sights of the crowd lined parade route will make you feel like a kid again. Wave as the floats go by, and you may just be lucky enough to catch some treats thrown your way.

After the parade, take a stroll through Woodland Mead Park and cast your eyes on some real American Muscle. Our Car Show will make you red, white and blue with envy! Kid’s crafts and activities will keep the littles busy, too! Grab a putter and enjoy some mini golf. Rumor is there’s a gator named Gus on our course!

Spend the afternoon at Tom Sawyer Days learning about how the settlers lived. There will be storytelling, live music, demonstrations of pioneer crafts, and ice-cold lemonade.

VAN BUREN

The city of Van Buren will be holding a fireworks display at the Field of Dreams. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the fireworks beginning at dark.

The city says to bring your own coolers, blankets, bug spray and lawn chairs.

No alcohol, pets, fireworks or firearms are allowed.