SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) confirms that there is a “suspected case” of pertussis, also called whooping cough, at Siloam Springs Middle School.

ADH sent a letter home with parents about the contagious disease dated November 6 as a precaution, said ADH’s Public Information Officer Danyelle McNeill.

ADH letter sent November 6th to parents as a precaution

Last week, ADH announced that a student at Pea Ridge Intermediate School was diagnosed with respiratory disease.