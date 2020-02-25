Why Harvey Weinstein’s verdict is a historic moment for the #MeToo movement

SPRINGDALE, Ark (KFTA) — Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women on Monday (Feb. 24).

The sexual assault charge carries up to 25 years in prison, and the third-degree rape count could mean four years behind bars.

The fall of this once powerful Hollywood mogul brought light to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The verdict was a historic moment that Brandon Pettit, the Executive Director of the NWA Center for Sexual Assault, says could inspire more survivors to share their stories of trauma and assaults.

Pettit says only 23% of sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement, and out of 1,000 sexual assaults, less than five perpetrators will spend time in prison.

“The actual sentence is more than what typically occurs in these situations….one of the takeaways is that unfortunately, this is not how most cases the result ends up being that the perpetrator actually goes to prison and serves time…so I think we need to do a lot of work in regards to supporting survivors,” he said.

The NWA Center for Sexual Assault has a 24/7 toll-free hotline where you can speak to an advocate about assault. The number is 800-794-4175.

Pettit says they process 120 rape kits a year and have offered more than 1,200 sessions of counseling services.