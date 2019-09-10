Wildlife experts warn Northwest Arkansans not to feed deer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas is known for wildlife. When some animals overpopulate, it’s humans who see the negative side effects. Environmental experts said there are things Northwest Arkansans can do to keep deer at a reasonable population.

In early September, a motorcyclist collided with a deer on College Ave. in Fayetteville, killing the deer and resulting in a hospital visit. Peter Nierengarten, Fayetteville’s Environmental Director, and he said the city is seeing an uptick in deer-related incidents.

“We definitely have seen an increase both to our animal control office and also to the police department in terms of accidents or deer that have been hit,” Nierengarten said.

Nierengarten said the city is taking steps to reduce deer overpopulation locally.

“The piece that’s probably the most important is the part about not feeding the deer just because of what that represents in terms of attracting them to the area,” Nierengarten said.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission tries to keep track of how many deer are in Arkansas’ many zones.

“In Washington County, it was a little over 5,600 deer,” said Levi Horrell, a biologist for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “That calculates out to being about 5.9 deer per square mile.”

Horrell said deer are just like any other animal: sometimes they’re unpredictable, so people must be on the lookout no matter where they are.

“They’ll kind of roam about and find themselves in these unusual areas sometimes, kind of like the situation of where the motorcycle had hit the deer,” Horrell said. “It is really uncommon.”

Nierengarten said the city looked at several options to address the overpopulation issue, including an urban hunt, which has worked to reduce overpopulation in other Arkansas cities. At the moment, the environmental staff hopes education does the trick.

“[The education is] about not feeding the deer, about what plants to plant to dissuade deer from wanting to chop on the vegetation and different types of scents or spray that you can apply to your yard,” Nierengarten said.