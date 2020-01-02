Windgate Foundation gifts UAFS 1.7 million dollars

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced today that it will receive three new gifts totaling more than $1.7 million from the Windgate Foundation.

Windgate gave $15.5 million to build Windgate Art & Design, the university’s state of the art gallery, workspace, classroom and office building on the corner of Waldron Road and Kinkead Avenue.

The new gifts are $54,000 to be used by the Letterpress Program, $700,000 to be added to the Windgate Art and Design Building Endowment, and $1 million to establish the Windgate Art Scholarship Endowment.

The gift for the Letterpress program is a continuation of an existing grant.

It will provide funds for equipment and supplies, student-employee salaries, student scholarships, and visiting artists.

Windgate Art & Design acts as a portal to the campus. The gallery is free and open to the public during business hours.