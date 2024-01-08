FORT CHAFFEE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack and Sen. John Boozman welcomed U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to Fort Chaffee on Monday, according to a news release.

(Courtesy: Sen. John Boozman)

Gen. George was in Arkansas to “highlight the training capabilities and capacity found at Fort Chaffee that significantly enhance the Army’s mission readiness.”

“Fort Chaffee is a top-tier training location with many unique capabilities that distinguish it as a premier Guard installation. It was an honor to show what Fort Chaffee has to offer to General George, who personally understands the important role Arkansas’s Third plays in our national security and strengthening our military forces,” Womack said.

The release says that Fort Chaffee was recently awarded Level 1 classification from the Department of Defense as one of the five top training sites in the country.

“The Joint Maneuver Training Center at Fort Chaffee is a vital component to the readiness of the Total Army, and allows our National Guard units to focus on their warfighting mission. I am proud of the Arkansas National Guard and grateful for the continued support of the Arkansas community and delegation,” said Gen. George.