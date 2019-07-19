1  of  2
Breaking News
Motorcycle crash in Fayetteville kills one, causes traffic backup Former Razorback Mitch Petrus dies of heat stroke

Woman admits abandoning Arkansas man’s corpse in Missouri

Fox 24
Posted: / Updated:

Pixabay

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 50-year-old Neosho woman who pleaded guilty to abandoning the corpse of an Arkansas man was given a four-year suspended sentence.

Christy Garcia pleaded guilty Wednesday to the abandonment of a corpse and was put on five years of supervised probation.

Prosecutors say Garcia didn’t notify authorities that Richard Sawyer, of Bentonville, Arkansas, died on August 2017. Investigators say Sawyer was a passenger in a vehicle Garcia was driving when he swallowed methamphetamine after the car was stopped in Arkansas.

The Joplin Globe reports after the traffic stop, Garcia drove to the home of Dorena Epperson, of Goodman, before she realized Sawyer was dead. She and Epperson then allegedly dumped Sawyer’s body near Rocky Comfort.

A family member found his remains more than a year later.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fox24 Live Stream