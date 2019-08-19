Woman charged with aiding white supremacist’s jail escape

In this undated booking photo provided by the Jefferson County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 shows Wesley Gullett. Gullett, a leader of a white supremacist gang in Arkansas and another inmate, Christopher Sanderson, have escaped a local jail and are being sought by authorities who say they consider the men armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals service said Tuesday, July 30, 2019 authorities were searching for Gullett and Sanderson after the pair escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center in Pine Bluff, which is about 38 miles south of Little Rock. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman has been charged with helping the leader of a white supremacist gang and another inmate escape from jail last month.

A federal grand jury indicted 27-year-old Kennan Gililland on Aug. 8 on charges alleging that she helped Wesley Gullett and Christopher Sanderson escape from the Jefferson County jail. The two were reported missing from the jail on July 31 and were recaptured separately on Aug. 1.

Gullett is among 54 members of the New Aryan Empire who have been indicted on federal charges.

Gililland has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial Sept. 16.

Prosecutors allege in the criminal complaint that Gililland is Gullett’s girlfriend and that she picked him up from the jail and dropped him off more than 100 miles away with food and supplies.