A woman from Booneville was killed in a two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Pamela Moody, 51, was traveling soutbound on Highway 23 at Todd Road in Booneville, when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle head on.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash summary, Moody was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital in Fort Smith. No word on the condition of the driver.