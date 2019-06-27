Woman fights Lincoln livestock ordinance

A case about two potbelly pigs in Lincoln is headed to a higher court.

Years ago, Amanda Thomas said she rescued two miniature potbelly pigs from abusive homes, and when she moved to Lincoln in February 2019, she brought Grace and Charlotte with her.

On Tuesday, June 25, Thomas went to court after being cited by the city of Lincoln in April for not obeying an ordinance that does not allow the keeping of livestock unless for certain exceptions.

The ordinance states:

“It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to keep any cattle, horse, mule, swine, sheep, goat, or poultry, within the city: Except (a) in areas zoned for agricultural or industrial uses, proved the animals are properly confined; or (b) when no more than two rabbits, chickens, ducks or geese are kept as pets; or (c) for animals kept for educational purposes (e.g. FFA, 4H).

Thomas pleaded her case to try to change the ordinance, but she lost.

“Plain and simple, potbelly pigs are pets,” she said.

Thomas said her potbelly pigs go beyond just being their family pets.

“They are a part of this family and I love them as much as I love my kids,” she said. “They are part of this family.”

Thomas said the pigs are just like any other animals and are a great way to teach her children responsibilities.

“We give the pigs food every day,” Thomas’s 11-year-old daughter, Autumn Moore said. “We give them water almost every other day too.”

Thomas plans to appeal the court’s decision and take it to the Washington County Courthouse.

She started a petition on Facebook in hopes of saving the pigs and as of Wednesday, June 26, at noon there are more than 1,500 signatures.