Woman found in suitcase along Hwy 59 “tentatively” identified

The woman found along a highway in a suitcase has been tentatively identified

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KFTA) — The woman found alongside Highway 59 between Lanagan and Noel has tentatively been identified as 25-year-old Jessica McCormack, according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

According to friends, McCormack was last seen in mid-July.

Investigators said they had several leads to follow but due to the condition of the body, they did not want to “misidentify” her.

“After several days of investigation and a reexamination of the body, we have strong evidence to believe that the body is that of Jessica McCormack,” investigators said. Formal identification will be made once dental records and DNA samples are confirmed.

McCormack’s family has been notified of the investigation and authorities do have a DNA sample from a family member, according to a news release.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in trying to find Jessica’s three children. The kids, ages 4, 20 months and 4 months, were last seen with McCormack around July 3, 2019.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in trying to find Jessica’s three children. Siah Casillas, 4 years old; Saidah Noor, 20 months; Intisar Mahamed, 4 months. They were last seen with McCormack around July 3, 2019.

One of the fathers has filed a missing person report with MCSO. The Sheriff’s Office has entered the kids as missing and possibly endangered into the national system. MCSO is working with Missouri State Highway Patrol and has yet to issue an alert.