UPDATE: Woman hit by multiple cars dead

UPDATE: A 61-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by multiple vehicles, according to Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a car on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, according to Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., on Wednesday, January 29, police responded to an accident near the intersection of Wedington/West End.

The roadway is shut down between Futrall Drive and Sang Avenue.