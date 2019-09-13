Woman hit by car while carrying small child

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman has life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Springdale.

The woman was carrying a small child across the street and was hit by a car. She has been taken to a hospital, said Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police Department.

Taylor said the child sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

He also said police are working to identify the two.

The incident happened sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m. near Dairy Queen on Sunset Avenue.

This is a developing story.