PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — Deputies responded to a call about a tree falling on a home late last night.

Pulaski County deputies responded to a Natural Disaster call in the 16000 block of Luna Lane.

When deputies arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman pinned by a tree inside her bedroom.

Numerous first responders were called to assist.

The woman was eventually freed and transported to a hospital. She was alert and conscious when she left the scene.