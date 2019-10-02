Woman’s world turned upside down after tick bite

Ticks are responsible for more human disease than any other insect, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman was bit by a tick a couple of months ago in Fayetteville and now has to take steps to avoid a close call with death.

Courtesy of Melissa Harris

Melissa Harris was bit by a tick on her hand in May and bit again on her chest in August.

“Just like the first one, I pulled the tick out and it was swollen,” Harris said. “A rash spread but I didn’t think anything of it.”

She said a couple of weeks later, while she was visiting family in California, she started to feel flu-like symptoms.

Then the symptoms progressed and she started having seizures and was put on life support.

“I broke out in rashes all over my legs, all over my back, and my torso,” she said. “It just kind of climbed up my body.”

The doctors at the California hospital diagnosed her with cardiomyopathy, an hereditary disease of the heart muscle.

Courtesy of Melissa Harris

“I was in the hospital for two weeks and finally got discharged and came back to Arkansas,” she said.

Harris said she went straight to the VA in Fayetteville to see her primary care doctor.

“She (her doctor) took a look at me and right away she knew,” she said. “That is one of the tick-borne illnesses and we need to get to you on Doxycycline right away.”

Her body didn’t respond well to the medication and so she had to be hospitalized at the VA.

“They diagnosed me with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Alpha Gal Syndrome,” she said.

Courtesy of Melissa Harris

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is a potentially deadly disease and Alpha Gal Syndrome is a meat allergy. Both are caused by tick bites.

“I have to carry around a fanny pack now with an EpiPen and Benadryl in it because I can die in a matter of minutes from being exposed to another tick or anything from a mammal,” she said. “I had to take everything in my house basically and throw it away cause of this single tick.”

She said in a moment everything changed in her life.

“I was going to school, working, living a happy life, and eating whatever I wanted,” she said.

She had to put her life and school on hold and had to give up some of her favorite things.

“I love marshmallows and I cant eat them anymore because of the gelatin,” she said.

Courtesy of Melissa Harris

Harris said she wants her experience to be a warning to others.

“Something as small as my pinky nail turned my whole world upside down,” she said. “I want people to just take precautions.”

She encourages people to wear long sleeves and long pants and to make sure they spray themselves with tick repellent.

“Do what you can because you may think it is a small deal until you contract something like I did,” she said. “Your life will never be the same.”

Courtesy of Melissa Harris

Dr. Steve Hennigan is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fayetteville.

He said there is a lot of murkiness when diagnosing people with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever because either symptoms can be misdiagnosed or a test can come back negative when it is actually positive.

“Its all the more reason to avoid tick bites,” Dr. Hennigan said. “I’m a pretty big proponent on if you’re going to go out among ticks, use some insect repellent.”

He said another good rule of thumb is to always closely monitor a tick bite.

“If 10-14 days down the road you get a fever, chills, a headache, and you and hurt all over,” he said. “You better get on antibiotics right away.”

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Research & Extension has an Arkansas Tickborne Disease Project.

The project includes a Tick Data Map where collection samples were gathered of certain ticks.

Courtesy of the U of A Arkansas Tickborne Disease Project

The red shows the Lone Star Ticks.

The green shows the Gulf Coast Ticks.

The purple shows the American Dog Ticks.

The yellow shows the Black Legged Ticks.

For more information about the project, or to see the interactive Tick Data Map click here.