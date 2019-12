FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Police are searching for two women caught on security cameras using counterfeit money.

Authorities reported the women used fake $50 dollars bills for their purchases. The department shared these photos below.



Courtesy: Fayetteville PD

If you recognize these women you are asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Detective S. Allen at 479.587.3520. Callers can remain anonymous.

More details to follow.