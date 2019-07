TONTITOWN, Ark. (KFTA) — It takes a village to gear up for the annual Tontitown Grape Festival.

For the 121st annual event happening Aug. 8-10, volunteers are diligently working on all preparations.

As of the middle of July, they’ve already started cutting and drying homemade noodles to be served at the popular event. Thousands of dinners are served annually. More than 10,000 were served during the 2018 event.

The event is family-friendly, and all are welcome.