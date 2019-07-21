Workers doing flood clean up trying to beat the heat

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — With temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s and hitting close to the triple digits, workers doing flood clean up are trying to beat the heat.

Non-profit organization Calvary Relief has been helping out flood victims from the historic Arkansas River flooding since the end of June and have been outside doing work during the heat advisories.

Calvary Relief is ran by director Curt Hencye and his wife Mary Jo.

They travel around moving to areas affected by disaster and stay long term to help people out.

Calvary Relief has committed to rebuild three homes and work day in and day out to try and complete the work.

Hencye said they average about one volunteer a day besides himself.

“We are not getting as much done as we could if it was about twenty degrees cooler, but we are still making some progress,” he said.

To stay safe and hydrated working in these high temps, Hencye said they have to drink lots of fluids and take extra breaks.

They also try to get in the shade when they can.

With the lack of volunteers and heat advisories, getting the job done is taking longer than expected.

Hencye said the non-profit may have to stay many years to complete what they started.