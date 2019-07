BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — They had their cake and ate, too.

A local group has set a world record for the largest cake walk.

Bentonville Breaks Records hosted the World’s Largest Cakewalk in part with Walmart celebrating 57 years opened.

The event happened at Orchards Park.

They said 254 people participated. Two hundred fifty-one people participated in the last set record.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County.