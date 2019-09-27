World War II aircraft tour teaches important American history

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — You and your family have a chance to experience a piece of history in Northwest Arkansas.

The AirPower History Tour is a traveling museum that teaches people about World War II.

You’re able to get up close and personal with planes built during the war era and even ride in them.

Tour leader, Don Boccaccio said it can be an emotional time for veterans.

“They look at the plane and many of them have tears in their eyes,” Boccaccio said. “You can see they go right back to where they were 75 years ago.”

Boccaccio added while it’s a good experience, it’s also a way to teach about an important time in America’s history.

“We’re losing sight of how we got where we are today,” Boccaccio said. “This war made this country what it is today.”

You can check out the AirPower History Tour September 27-September 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Drake Field in Fayetteville. Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for kids 10-17 years old and free for kids under ten.