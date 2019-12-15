Wreaths Across America at Fayetteville National Cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — More than 120,000 wreaths were transported to memorials honoring veterans across the country on Saturday, including in Fayetteville.

Walmart helped contribute to Wreaths Across America and National Wreath Laying Day, helping distribute thousands of wreaths across America and locally to honor fallen soldiers at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

“Our company is one of those that really looks at the contributions the veterans have made and our current service members have made, and we’re so happy to be a part of this process,” said Conrad Miller with Walmart.

More than 100 Walmart drivers from across the nation helped take the wreaths from Maine, where they were produced, to their destinations.