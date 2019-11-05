WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Ray Lemons was once a prisoner of war

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A World War II veteran is celebrating turning a century.

Monday, Veteran Ray Lemons celebrated turning 100 at Primrose Retirement Community. He was surrounded by family and friends.

Lemons shared stories about fighting for our country. He also shared stories about when he was a prisoner of war.

He shared even more about his 100 years of life.

He said he thinks the key to living a long life is being a good person and taking care of family. He said respecting others is very important.

U.S. Rep. Womack, R-Rogers attended the party and gave Lemons a special coin.