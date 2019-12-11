XNA could get a new name

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFTA) — A local airport could soon get a new name.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport could become the Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

The airport’s board will decide whether to approve the change on Wednesday.

XNA leaders say the potential new name would better describe where passengers can fly.

The airport operates flights to 19 destinations, including Miami, starting this month.

If the proposal passes, it could take anywhere from six months to a year to implement the new name.

The airport’s three letter code, XNA, would remain the same.