XNA officials looking to expand

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport officials are working on making it easier for passengers to get to the airport in the future.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, a meeting was hosted for the Access Road Task Force to hear a status report on the connector road project.

The new proposed route west of Interstate 49 would be a four-lane divided highway for travelers and XNA employees.

“It’s really going to help our passengers get here more quickly. Nobody will have a concern about the highway being shut down. We will have great access to XNA at all times,” said Alex English, public relations and marketing specialist for XNA.

There will be a public meeting for questions or concerns regarding the connector road in the first week of December. The date is tentatively set for Dec. 5.

This is a developing story.

