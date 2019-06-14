XNA officials mull $60 million makeover

Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport is making plans to get a new $60 million makeover.

Boardings at the airport are up 15 percent this year. Passenger numbers have risen about 23 percent.

Kelly Johnson, airport director at XNA, says plans are being made to match this growth.

The proposed renovations would add a new entrance, bridges, a second-floor terminal, and a revamped lobby and baggage claim.

“Where this is a will to accomplish something, there’s a way,” said Johnson. “Our board has been very visionary and I think the public appreciates the fact that we are tryiing to stay ahead of the growth curve.”

Johnson says she is most excited about how this renovation will improve the customer experience.

No construction date has been set yet as airport officials will spend the summer figuring out financial details.