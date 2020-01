BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport saw record-breaking passenger traffic growth in 2019.

XNA experienced month after month of record-breaking enplanement numbers throughout 2019, with 922,533 passengers reported to have flown through XNA in 2019.

This number is up 17 percent from the 788,261 enplanements in 2018.

The number of enplanements and deplanements for passengers totaled to 1,846,374 in 2019, compared to 1,574,610 in 2018.