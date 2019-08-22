XNA to be renovated to accommodate NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Members of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Board and Access Road Task Force are working on ways to better improve XNA.

A $60 million makeover is planned for XNA. Renovations including a new entrance, bridges, terminal, lobby and baggage claim area are planned.

A groundbreaking date has yet to be set.

Blake Woolsey, board of directors chairperson said, “We’re in the plans of being able to expand the front of the airport here or you’d have direct access to the parking garage… as well as we want to expand the B terminal. We’ll need that to accommodate the growth of Northwest Arkansas.”

Financial details are still being negotiated.