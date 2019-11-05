YLEH: Bentonville School Board race

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — On Tuesday (November 5), Bentonville voters will cast their ballots for a school board position.

Willie Cowgur and Amanda Deegan Winters are running for the Zone 4 seat on the Bentonville School Board.

Cowgur is a Bentonville native who has held the position since 2011 and is seeking reelection.

This is Deegan Winters’ first bid for public office. She moved around a lot as a kid and said that experience would bring new perspectives to the board, especially considering many of the people living in Bentonville are not from the area.

We asked both candidates what they want the district to look like in the coming years.

“We’re the best in the state,” Cowgur said. “We’re continuing to grow and be one of the best in the country. Just to continue the momentum.”

“A diverse district,” Deegan Winters said. “Continuing to showcase that we are diverse and we are inclusive of other thoughts and perspectives.”

According to the Benton County Clerk’s Office, 210 people voted early in this election, which is less than half a percent of the Bentonville School District population.

“Some people don’t care,” said voter, Ed McCarroll, who is retired with no children in the district. “They’re selfish. They’re greedy. I really care about the youth in this country. And I want to give them encouragement, opportunity.”

Voting takes place Tuesday, November 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bentonville Church of Christ.