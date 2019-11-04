YLEH: Special election for Cave Springs city improvements

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Tuesday (November 5) is the first day to vote early in a Cave Springs special election.

Residents will decide on a 1.25% sales tax to generate money for city improvements.

Four projects will be decided on:

Sewer expansion- up to $3.3 million

Water expansion- up to $2.1 million

Making the fire department compliant with state and federal regulations: up to $2.2 million

Upgrading a historic community center: up to $675,000

Mayor Randall Noblett said while the community center would require the least amount of funds, it would make a big impact on the city.

The Cave Springs Community Building used to be a place for families to come together and play basketball, watch movies, and host dinners. However, it has been unusable for the past several years.

Mayor Noblett said fixing up the center will help make the city more attractive to commercial developers and promote community building.

“During the recent disaster, you’d go by and see four or five people in the yard where neighbors were helping neighbors,” Noblett said. “It’s that small-town community that things like this helps build.”

Voters will decide on the tax itself and then each project individually. All the money generated would only be used for the improvements.

Mayor Randall Noblett said these changes are needed as the city continues to grow. It’s expected to surpass 5,000 in population in the next U.S. Census, making it a first-class city.

This classification requires a certain level of city services that are not currently in place.

Mayor Noblett said if the economy stays the same, the tax should be paid off in 22 years.

Early voting in this election starts Tuesday, November 5 through Friday, November 8 at the Benton County Clerk’s Office (215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville or 2111 W. Walnut St. in Rogers) from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church (1351 E. Lowell Ave. in Cave Springs).