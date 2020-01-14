YLEH: Special election for Greenland school district

GREENLAND, Ark. (KFTA) — On Tuesday (January 14), voters in Greenland decided on a debt extension in the district.

The district is asking voters to extend its debt through 2050. No new taxes are being asked of the public.

This extension would generate $2.7 million dollars which would be used in several different ways, including a new administrative office, air conditioning for a new gym, and work on the elementary school.

“Our elementary roof is in desperate need of a new roof,” said superintendent, Dr. Andrea Martin. “It has had a lot of leaks and damage. It’s a flat roof so it needs some attention, so we’re looking at doing a new roof on that.”

Voter and father, Josh Thompson said he voted in favor of the measure.

“Whenever you put money back into the school, it looks nicer and they feel like they belong to something,” Thompson said. “A place that cares.”

Polls are open at the Greenland Community Center from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.