You Ask, We Investigate: Cameras to be installed along I-49 to monitor traffic

More than 50 cameras will be installed along the interstate

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, Fox 24’s Katelynn Zoellner found out why cameras are being installed along Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas.

Dozens of cameras are being installed along the interstate in Northwest Arkansas as part of the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s I-49 Corridor Management project.

“In the case here in Northwest Arkansas, you have a lot of traffic that goes from one city to another up and down the corridor,” said Danny Straessle, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation. “There is a lot of traffic here in Northwest Arkansas. We want to keep an eye on it.”

A camera will be installed at every mile on the interstate between Fayetteville and Bella Vista.

“Right now, we have a couple of cameras out there that provide some good views at some locations, but this will give us an unprecented view of what’s going on along the I-49 corridor at any given time,” Straessle said.

The department also plans to increase the amount of signage and message boards.

“You will notice a number of green signs that have gone up helping folks get to their destination,” Straessle said. “We are also going to increase the number of message boards that are going up in this area and of course the cameras as well. The three really work together in communicating really situational awareness to the motorists, so they have better information when they are navigating the state highway system.”

The cameras are expected to be installed by the end of 2019. You will then be able to watch video from the cameras on the department’s traveler information website IDriveArkansas.com.

