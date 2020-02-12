You Ask, We Investigate: City leaders address slow traffic lights in Rogers

The City of Rogers is looking at ways to better detect traffic

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, FOX24’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how Rogers is addressing slow traffic signals in the city.

Waiting at a red light from time to time is unavoidable. But, drivers said the traffic signals in Rogers are slowing them down daily.

“There’s nothing worse than being at an isolated intersection looking at a red light at 2:00 a.m. and there’s nobody around and you’re just sitting there looking at a red light that’s not letting you go,” said John McCurdy, Director of Community Development for the City of Rogers. “But, as we grow there’s going to be traffic. And so, there is a limit to how wonderful we can make your experience on the road.”

McCurdy said the city-owned traffic signals are maintained by the Rogers Street Department.

“Initially they are programmed in accordance with the design of the intersection,” he said. “Any time we build an intersection, we have a consulting engineering firm that comes in and does that. Typically, they will work with the transportation engineering subcontractor that specializes in traffic management and that establishes the initial timing on the signal. And then over time, we tweak the timing to improve the flow through the intersection.”

There are reasons why signals may be slow to turn green, according to McCurdy.

“It could be that the programming isn’t as good as it should be,” he said. “Also, our traffic signals have sensors on them that will tell the electronics and the signal that there’s a car waiting for a green light. Sometimes those sensors fail.”

McCurdy said the city is looking at ways to better detect traffic. In the meantime, you can report your concerns here.

