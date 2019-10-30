You Ask, We Investigate: Homeowners concerned about garbage juice dumped along their street

Residents in Fayetteville say city garbage trucks are to blame for the smelly mess

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, Fox 24’s Katelynn Zoellner looked into a stinky situation homeowners say is being left behind by city garbage trucks.

Homeowners in Fayetteville said they’re concerned about the trails of liquid garbage trucks are leaving behind on their neighborhoods.

Peter Nierengarten, Environmental Director for the City of Fayetteville, said leakage from garbage trucks happens, especially with rain.

“Some of the times when there is a lot of volume of water in the trash, particularly due to rainfall, which we’ve had a fair number of during the past couple of weeks, it creates a big challenge for us,” he said.

He said all of the city’s trucks are equipped with a seal to avoid leaks, but they can’t prevent them all.

“One of the things, we are hopeful we can help folks understand, is the need to bring their trash containers inside their garage or at least keep the lid closed on those containers,” said Nierengarten.

The city is ordering new trucks to help eliminate the issue. They should be available in spring 2020.

“The trucks are functioning as they are supposed to,” said Nierengarten. “We do have new trucks on order that have a different design than the current trucks, which will hopefully prevent leakage in the future.”

If you see a truck leaking, city leaders said they want you to report it, so they can address the issue immediately.

