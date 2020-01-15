You Ask, We Investigate: Improvements to 8th Street in Bentonville move forward

The 8th Street Improvement Project is a partnership between the City of Bentonville and the state.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (FOX24) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, FOX24’s Katelynn Zoellner found out when work will begin on improvements to 8th Street in Bentonville.

The 8th Street Improvement Project is a partnership between the City of Bentonville and the state.

“It started out as one large project,” said Dennis Birge, Transportation Director for the City of Bentonville. “You have the 8th Street Interchange and the 8th Street improvements that go from Moberly Lane to Southwest I Street. So, that got split up into the 8th Street Interchange, which is now complete. The city is taking on from Moberly Lane to Southwest I Street.”

Work has started on the improvements to 8th Street from Moberly Lane to Southwest I Street.

“We finished the right of the way acquisition process of it,” Birge said. “We finished the utility relocation of it. So, we’ve moved water, sewer, electric, phone, and cable. All of that has been relocated. The road will be expanding out to a four-lane boulevard and five-lanes in places where there are turn lanes at the intersection. There will be sidewalks on both sides and maybe even bicycle paths on one side or the other.”

Birge said the city is working to finish the design. That phase of the project is set to be done in late 2020. The city will then determine a start date for construction.

“There are a lot of working parts here to get together,” he said. “It’s the main reason why it has taken so long. And, it affects a lot of people.”

There has been some speculation on whether the city has the funding in place for the project. Birge said he expects the city will have the needed funds when construction begins sometime in 2021.

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.