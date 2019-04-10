You Ask, We Investigate: Owner of Hearse Likes to ‘Creep it Real’

In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, Fox 24’s Katelynn Zoellner looked into the man behind the wheel of a Hearse in Northwest Arkansas.

Chess George, born and raised in Fayetteville, said he’s had a Hearse since he received his driving license. He said he’s owned about 20 of them.

“When I was almost 16-years-old, when I first got my license, I just wanted a car,” he said. “I wanted anything that ran and drove, something cheap that I could afford, so I got a Hearse. I’ve had one since the 1990’s.”

George said he loves cars and likes to have fun with them.

“Everyone buys a classic car and does something to personalize it,” he said. “To me, it’s kind of like art. Everyone’s car is different.”

George currently has three Hearses. But, he drives his Hearse named Mortis on a daily basis.

“I’ve always liked these cars, just because they’re hand built.,” he said. “They’re well maintained, durable, low mileage and usually can be picked up pretty cheap.”

He found Mortis for $3,000 on an internet ad from a dealership in Plano, Texas.

From driving through rivers and deep mud to taking bodies to funeral homes, if the old car could talk, it would have some amazing stories.

“I accidentally drove it through a river once,” said George.

George said every time he gets the car out for a spin, it turns heads.

“People start to pass and then they’ll slow down and get right next to me,” he said. “And, I’m driving, so I don’t think anything of it. I look over and they’re taking pictures and all that good stuff.”

The next time you see a Hearse cruising through Northwest Arkansas, be sure to give Chess and Mortis a wave.

“Everyone either gives me a thumbs up or kind of look at me sideways, but it always gets a reaction,” said George. “If I don’t pay attention, I am not trying to be rude. I’m just off in my own little world driving.”

George said he plans to drive Mortis until the wheels fall off. And, when that happens, he’ll invest in another one.

If there’s something you want to know about in your community, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@knwa.com.