You Ask, We Investigate: Project aims to reduce congestion on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is working on a project to improve the interchange at Wedington Drive and Interstate 49

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, FOX24’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what’s being done to help reduce traffic in west Fayetteville.

The City of Fayetteville is growing rapidly like much of Northwest Arkansas and it is creating more congestion on the roads.

“We’ve had continued residential and commercial development along the Wedington corridor and along other corridors on the west side of town,” said Chris Brown, City Engineer in Fayetteville. “The challenge from a traffic standpoint is just that we have limited locations that you can cross I-49 or get onto I-49.”

One of the most congested parts in Fayetteville is Wedington Drive.

“That’s currently a 4-5 lane highway out to Double Springs Road, so there really is not a lot more that can be done as far as the number of lanes,” Brown said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is working on a project to improve the interchange at Wedington Drive and Interstate 49. The project will include improvements between Salem Road and Futrall Drive.

“The interchange is going to create a lot more capacity, make it a lot more efficient and reduce that bottleneck around I-49,” Brown said. “We have been working with them for a while and we are actually getting ready to start a utility relocation project in advance of their work. At this point, they do intend to bid that project later this year. So, hopefully within the next 18 months or so we should see that project nearing completion.”

In addition to the ArDOT project, the city is looking at other options to improve traffic flow.

“What we’ve got to continue to work on is at the intersections and the signalization and making sure we optimize that and do what we need to do to keep that traffic moving,” Brown said.

Brown said the city plans to look at adding more signals to Wedington Drive later this year.

