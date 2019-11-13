You Ask, We Investigate: The real reason why a Bella Vista road remains closed

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, Fox 24’s Katelynn Zoellner found out when a road that’s been closed for over one year in Bella Vista will be repaired.

Sunset Drive closed after the road was severely damaged in September 2018. City leaders said the road remains closed because it has not been repaired.

“People are saying why can’t the city make the builder fix the road first,” said Cassi Lapp, Communications Director in Bella Vista. “Well, part of the fix is building the building.”

Lapp is referring to the dermatology clinic being built next to the collapsed section of the road. She said part of the hold up with fixing the road is because the builder had to completely redesign the building after the collapse.

“The redesign of the building includes the back wall of the building to be used as the retaining wall and then there will be some backfill and then a second retaining wall, some backfill and then the road.”

Lapp said city leaders have been working with the builder on a plan to resolve the issue.

“It’s not just like they just made this thing happen and then they left town,” she said. “So, they are working towards a resolution, there’s just been a number of things that have come up and changed that has taken quite some time.”

Katelynn reached out to the builder, which is Baldwin & Shell, to find out when the project will be completed. The builder referred her to the owner of the property, Hull Dermatology. That company did not return her message.

Lapp said there is no set date for the work to be done. She said there will be no business until the road is repaired.

“We can withhold the certificate of occupancy until the road is fixed to our standards, so if they finish the building and they say no we are not going to fix the road, then they will not be able to use their building,” she said.

The city recently paved Suits Us Drive and Cedar Crest Drive. That gives residents a way to get around town while work continues on Sunset Drive.

Is there something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.