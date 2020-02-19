You Ask, We Investigate: Weather postpones opening of Benton County bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) – In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, FOX24’s Katelynn Zoellner found out when work will be completed on a bridge in Benton County.

Cow Face bridge, which is located in the southeast part of Benton County, closed in September 2019 amid public safety concerns.

“A typical life span on a bridge is about 50 years,” said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. “The bridge was installed on Cow Face Road in the area of Hickory Creek in 1970. But, it’s actually a bridge that was constructed in 1930 and was moved to that area. We definitely got our life out of that bridge, but it was requiring a lot of maintenance. It was holding up a lot of debris during flooding. It had structural deficiencies.”

Moehring said the bridge is being completely redone.

“It will be a little higher out of the creek beds so that it will flow more rapidly through there and will not get stopped up with debris as much,” he said.

School buses and emergency responders will be able to use the bridge much more than they were able to in the past, according to Moehring.

“For first responders and for emergency response, this is a critical bridge down in the southeast part of the county,” he said. “And, so we will be able to cut response times for emergency responders by ensuring the bridge is safe, operational, functional and not closed for maintenance or for flooding.”

Work on the bridge is expected to be done in March 2020.

“We had a couple of hiccups due to weather,” Moehring said. “Weather has made the construction of all sorts difficult. But, that bridge will be done in about 30 days.”

